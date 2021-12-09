Teenage girls in Zamfara demand toll free lines to report cases of Gender Based Violence

Teenage girls in Zamfara want the state government to introduce toll free helplines for Victims of Gender based and sexual Violence to report their cases.

Zamfara is one of the states with the highest number of Gender based and sexual Violence cases as a result of the covid-19 pandemic lockdown and Insecurity that has pushed many families out of their homes to IDP Camps

The state Government says it has recorded one hundred and twenty two cases Gender Based Violence in the last two years

Statistics shows that Nigeria loses US$8.9 billion annually to violence against women, child marriage and harmful practices

Nigeria has the largest number of child marriages in Africa, as one in five under-aged girls are married off early

Zamfara is one of the Northern states with such experiences. Authorities in Zamfara says Gender based and Sexual violence has been drastically reduced

But Teenage girls in the state want Government to introduce toll free helplines for Victims of Gender based and sexual Violence to report their cases

Speaker of the children parliament in the state Sa’adatu Mohammed Lawal stated this at an event in Government House Gusau, as part of activities to mark this year’s Sixteen days of activism on Gender Based Violence Against Women

On their part, Commissioners of Education Zainab Gumi and her counterpart of the ministry of Women Affairs Rabi Shinkafi said enjoin teenage Girls to be cautious of the type of play they do with the male folks

“No girl should allow any man to play with the sensitive part of her body”

“If they mount pressure or force it on you do not hesitate to report to your parents or any relevant authority” the duo task girls in the state

Also, the wife of the Zamfara State Governor Aisha Bello Matawalle says her Office is pushing hard to ensure the child protection bill is passed into law to protect the right of women and against any form of violence

She adds that the Matawalle’s led Government is committed to the cause of women in the state

The Zamfara first lady also led a sensitisation walk Against Gender Based Violence to Gusau Emirate Council and the Zamfara State Police Command

Four Girls public Schools within Gusau the state Capital Compete in a debate on the violence against women and the right of girl child

Other members of the committee that join in the sensitisation walk includes Commissioners of Information Ibrahim Dosara, Religious Affairs Sheikh Jangebe, the Executive Secretary Zamfara State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency ZAMCHEMA Abdulkadir Aliyu-Shinkafi among others

Women wing of the Christian Association Of Nigeria CAN Zamfara State Chapter also attended the event among other women groups.