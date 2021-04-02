The Lagos State government has charged its athletes to the 20th National Sports Festival, in Benin City to win the competition.

While handing over the state rewards for their performance in the previous edition which was held in Abuja, Commissioner of Youth and Social Development, Olusegun Dawodu, urged the athletes to improve on their last outing in 2018.

With 36 gold, 37 silver and 73 bronze medals, Team Lagos finished fourth behind winners, Delta State, Rivers and this year’s host, Edo State.

Every winner of gold got 300,000 Naira for individual events; 200,000 Naira went to silver medalist while bronze medalists received 100,000 Naira.

Advertisement

For team sports, gold winners received 750,000 Naira; silver winners got 500,000 Naira, while bronze medalists share 350,000 Naira.

Delighted by the cash gifts, the athletes said they are motivated to do more.