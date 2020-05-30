Atletico Madrid and Spain forward Diego Costa is to face trial on the 4th of June for tax fraud in 2014

Prosecutors have filed a case prescribing a six month jail sentence for Costa and a fine of $564,877

According to the filing, Diego Costa defrauded the Spanish state of 1,014,416 euros by not declaring payments of 5,150,622 euros from his 2014 transfer from Atletico to Chelsea in his tax return.

The report also shows the 31 year old striker did not also pay taxes on more than one million euros in image rights.

The filing added that the prison sentence could be exchanged for an additional fine of 36,500 euros, in accordance with Spanish law