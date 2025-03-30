Taraba state government says it will host the international investors summit in May 2025.

The summit forms part of activities to attract investors and development partners to the state.

The Taraba state government has been making efforts to attract investors to the state.

At a meeting, Governor Kefas explained the efforts put in place to open the state for investors.

He is confident that the upcoming investors summit will showcase Taraba state’s potential to the world.

The EU Ambassador’s journey to Nigeria and West Africa provided an excellent opportunity for the administration to market the state.

The Governor reiterated his administration’s readiness to partner with investors from European countries and other countries around the world

In his remarks, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and West Africa Gautier Mignot, expressed his delight at visiting Taraba.

He acknowledged the longstanding relationship between the EU and Taraba state government, citing previous collaborations on sustainable developmental projects.

The Ambassador described Gumti National park as an important asset while assuring the EU’s commitment to supporting efforts that would enhance the park’s security and development.