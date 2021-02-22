Taraba State chapter of the Association of Resident Doctors has suspendend its two months industrial action following an appeal by Governor Darius Ishaku.

The President of the association, Dr. Ahmed Gabreal Uba at a press conference in Jalingo confirmed that after several meetings and dialogues, the association agreed to suspend the strike.

He however regretted that during the strike, the association lost a member, Mr. Eneojo Sunday to renal complications from COVID-19 and lassa fever.

He noted that during the strike, many doctors in the state resigned for the federal medical centre Jalingo’s better offer, urging Governor Ishaku to implement the MOU signed in September 2020 containing all their demands.