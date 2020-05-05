The Taraba state government has commenced the distribution of 4,300 bags of millet and 3,800 bags of sugar to Muslim Communities in the spirit of Ramadan.

The state Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu made this disclosure during an inspection of the warehouse where the items were stocked

Taraba State’s Muslim community is not exempted from the lockdown meant to control the spread of Coronavirus.

But the state government is aware that this has brought some hardship on Muslims during this year’s fasting month of Ramadan., henc, the provision of food items to see them through the fasting period. T

The ALGON state chairman, Mr Nashiru Bobboji, who received the items for other local government chairmen thanked Governor Ishaku for the gesture.

Ishaku’s administration since inception has identified with both Muslim Ummas and Christian leaders during festivities and fastings.