Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has described late Rashidi Yekini as one of the best strikers the African continent has produced.

Dare disclosed this while paying tribute to the late striker.

It has been eight since the death of the former Super Eagles striker.

The former Nigerian international player started his football career with UNTL in Kaduna in 1981 .

He played for Portuguese side Victoria Setubal for four years between 1990 and 1994.

He joined Greek side Olympacos in 1994 and after a year Yekini moved to Spain to join Sporting Gijon

He returned to Setubal in 1997 before joining swiss side FC Zurich same year