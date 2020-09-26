Taraba state Governor, Darius Ishaku says he will do whatever is humanly possible to ensure that nobody in his state dies of covid 19.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the work done by the COVID-19 Task Force committee which has resulted in a drop in the number of Coronavirus related cases and no fatality being recorded.

Taraba is one of the few states that has not record any fatality from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Task Force Committee has now submitted its report, and its shows that the state so far recorded 95 cases of COVID-19.

It says that all victims were successfully treated and have rejoined their families.

The governor who received an Executive Summary of the activities of the Task Force at Government House Jalingo attributed the low cases and high rate of survival to the early and adequate preparations by his

administration.

He recalls how he was heavily criticised by opponents for his timely decision to lock down and close markets, worship centres and state borders.

He assures that efforts are being intensified to keep the killer virus completely out of Taraba and to ensure nobody dies as a result of it.

The Ishaku administration is expanding testing and isolation facilities in the state to ensure cases, when they occur, are promptly and properly handled.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the Task Force, Dr Vakkai attributed the successes recorded in the battle against the pandemic to the moral and material support from the Governor.

The residents are advised to continue to practice the safety protocol as COVID-19 remains real and deadly.