Residents of some communities in Ogun State are sending a Save Our Soul message to the state government over the indiscriminate disposal of waste and pollution by some metal industries operating in the area.

They say the fumes and other dangerous gases from the companies have not only affected their health status, but contributed to the degradation of farmlands and other environmental challenges.

Huge plumes of smoke has become a regular sight in Itesiwaju and Ogo Irawo communities in ogun State.

Residents of these communities say several metal industrial companies operating in the area have shunned the federal government’s regulations on pollution control, and have consistently discharged chemical waste and toxic emissions into their environment.

Although they refused to speak on camera, they say the erring companies have been issued an ultimatum to follow the laid down environmental guidelines or face sanctions.

In the meantime, I made attempt to speak with some representatives of the metal industries concerned, but they refused to speak to me, saying they were observing covid19 safety guidelines on social interaction.

Although industrialization is inevitable, various devastating ecological and human disasters implicate industries as major contributors to environmental degradation and pollution problems.

It is expected that relevant authorities heed to the call of these polluted communities not just to ensure a health living status for its residents, but a healthy environment where everyone can thrive.