Taraba APC returns El-Sudi as chairman

Members of Taraba State’s All Progressives Congress (APC) have re-elected Ibrahim Eli-Sudi as their chairman.

The election, which was supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, resulted in the return of former executives under a consensual agreement.

The Chairman of the Congress Committee, Alhaji Tijani Tumsa, said that the stakeholders agreed on consensus arrangement as favoured by the party’s constitution.

He said the party is not aware of any court injunction restraining the party from conducting the election.

In his remark Ibrahim El-Sudi commended the Congress for the confidence reposed in his team and urged the people to work for the good of the party.

He assured that his leadership would provide level field for all members to participate actively for the general good of the party.

Leader of the party in the state, Sen Yusuf Abubakar said that the party had resolved to go with affirmation with the consent of all critical stakeholders of the party rather than the tedious electoral process.

He called on the aggrieved members to seize internal mechanism in the party to address their grievances.

Meanwhile, some party aspirants at a press conference urged national leaders of the party to revisit the congress.

Two former governors of the state, Sani Dalandi and Garba Umar and former minister of power Saleh Mamman did not participate in the exercise.

Stakeholders at the event included Chief David Kente, a Commissioner on board of the North East Development Commission, member representing Wukari and Ibi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Hon Danji Shidi and his counterpart from Jalingo, Yorro and Zing Alhaji Kashimu Maigari.

Others were Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf, Commissioner, Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission and Sen Yusuf Abubakar of Taraba Central in the National Assembly.