Samia Hassan Suluhu, who became the first female vice-president in Tanzania is now set to be sworn in as President following the death of John Magufuli who was elected President in 2015.

According to the Tanzanian Constitution; “Where the office of President becomes vacant by reason of death, then the Vice-President shall be sworn in and become the President for the unexpired period of the term of five years.”

“The same may also happen if a vacancy occurs due to resignation, loss of electoral qualifications or inability to perform his functions due to physical infirmity, or failure to discharge the duties and functions of the President’s office”.

After consultation with her political party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, Suluhu will then propose the name of the person who shall be Vice-President.

The National Assembly shall confirm such appointment by votes of not less than fifty per cent of all the Members of Parliament.

John Magufuli, 61, died from a heart attack, according to a televised announcement by Vice-President Hassan on Wednesday evening.

Suluhu was an MP for Makunduchi constituency from 2010 to 2015 and has been Minister of State in the Vice-President’s Office for Union Affairs since 2010.