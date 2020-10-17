Another tanker explosion has again occured in the early hours of this morning on the popular Otedola bridge, in Lagos.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency which said it has responded to the distress calls concerning the explosion, made it known that a 40fit containerized Truck loaded with fabric had a brake failure while moving inward Berger.

It then collided with a tanker loaded with 33000 liters of PMS which resulted in fire outbreak.

No casualty was recorded but the fire affected the 40ft truck and high tension wire.

Tanker explosion rocks Otedola bridge in the early hours of this morning. Advertisement LASEMA says a 40fit containerized Truck loaded with fabric had a brake failure while moving inward Berger. It then collided with a tanker loaded with 33000 liters of PMS which resulted in fire outbreak. pic.twitter.com/4MUKBfKAus — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) October 17, 2020

Commuters have been advised to use Ojota or 7UP exits until traffic eases.

Advertisement

The Otedola bridge is notorious for tanker explosion. In 2018, an explosion involving a fuel tanker on the bridge left many dead and lots of destruction in its wake.

Another tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of petrol got burnt on the Otedola Bridge in 2019 but no casualty or injury was recorded.

In May 2020, two tankers laden with Kerosene and Diesel respectively, had a head-on collision at the bridge but an explosion was averted.