Oshigbudu in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State is on fire following a tanker explosion today, Sunday.

Citizens watch helplessly as inferno consumes houses, vehicles in Agatu, Benue pic.twitter.com/kfn1pi1fve — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) April 18, 2021

TVC News gathered that a full loaded tanker carrying fuel, fell at the Oshigbudu-Obagaji junction and spilled its content, which went up in flames, putting the Oshigbudu community in a terrible situation at the moment.

Several persons have been burnt beyond recognition.

Vice chairman of the LGA, John Ikwulono, who confirmed the sad incident, said “Those who have contacts of fire service should please reach out to them to save this unfortunate situation.

It was also observed that many houses and vehicles have been consumed by the ragging inferno while citizens watch helplessly.