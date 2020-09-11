A tanker loaded with 60000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit populary known as Petrol has fallen on the Apapa/oshodi expressway at Gbagada.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Boss Okunbor, the incident happended at about 3pm.

The agency said the tanker fell on its sides and is spilling fuel on the main highway, thereby obstructing traffic.

Mr AOkunbunor added that LASEMA Response Team, LRT, Lagos state Fire Service, LRU Fire unit, LASTMA, FRSC and Officers of the Nigeria Police Force are responders at the scene working together to evacuate the fallen tanker.

He added that the entire area has been cordoned off by the LRT while traffic had been diverted to prevent secondary accident.

“The entire scene of incident have been blanketed by LRU Fire Unit and LASG Fire Service while awaiting the arrival of an empty tanker for transloading,” the statement added.