The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has on Thursday, inaugurated the Special Purpose Vehicle for Presidential Power Initiate to assist the government in improving the delivery of power in the country.

Members of the committee inaugurated by Buhari include the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman; and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Malami’s spokesperson, Umar Gwandu, stated that other members of the committee are the Director-General of Nigeria’s Bureau of Public Enterprise, Alex Okoh, and the President Nigerian Society of Engineers, Babagana Mohammed.

The newly inaugurated committee will steer the presidential power initiaive with the German power firm, SIEMENS.