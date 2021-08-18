Following the escalating occurrences of banditry attacks and other security breaches in Sokoto state, a stakeholders security meeting has been convened.

Political leaders, traditional and religious authorities, heads of security agencies, and other important stakeholders were invited to the conference, hosted by state governor Aminu Tambuwal.

Former governors and their deputies, as well as members of the national and state legislatures, are all part of the meeting.

Advertisement

In his address to the gathering, Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal urged all attendees to make meaningful contributions and divulge to the gathering any information at their disposal to assist in finding a long-term solution to the state’s security concerns.

Banditry attacks, kidnapping for ransom, cattle rustling, and arson have resulted in the destruction of lives and property worth millions of naira, as well as the displacement of several communities, in Eastern Senatorial district of Sokoto state.

In attendance at the meeting is the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and the eighty six districts head in Sokoto

Former Sokoto state governors Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa and Aliyu Magatakar Wamakko were also present at the meeting, as was former Deputy governor of the state Ahmad Muhammad Gusau.