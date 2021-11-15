Tambuwal presents N188bn to Sokoto Assembly as 2022 budget

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has presented the sum of One hundred and eighty billion naira 2022 budget proposal to the state house of Assembly.

The appropriation bill has 59% of it allocated to capital expenditure and forty percent on recurrent expenditure.

Again Education received the highest allocation with twenty percent, while health sector is allocated fifteen percent, and agricultural sector got twelve percent of the budget while other sectors share forty three percent of the budget.