Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal has called on members of the National Assembly to bequath to Nigeria an Electoral Act that will contribute to free, fair and credible elections.

Tambuwal made the call at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Sokoto state chapter during a press conference he addressed.

The Governor who said his position is non partisan and does not represent the view of Sokoto state government, but personal to him as a private citizen call on the legislators to give the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC the prerogative of introducing electronic transmission of votes in any election.

He said the argument that there are no internet penetration in all parts of the country has been dismissed by the assurance given by the electoral body INEC that with the new process and technology any interested Nigeria can track or monitor elections results from his or her house

According to him, international communities , INEC and the entire civil societies and almost all the political parties are in support of electronic transmission of votes.

Governor Tambuwal said, the Edo and Ondo states governorship elections are classical example where electronic transmission of votes cast from the unit level ensured that the voters wishes were respected.

He advised the legislators to put national interest ahead of any other interest and to ensure that they give Nigerians the electoral act that will return power to the hands of the masses.

He says doing so will also reduced or eradicate the influence of godfatherism and the unruly behaviour of some political players who can go to any length to frustrate the wishes of the mass majority express through the ballot.