Breaking News

Tambuwal Confirms bandits attack that claim 15 lives in Sokoto

Latest Breaking News about Security in Sokoto State: Tambuwal Cobfirms bandits kill 15 in attack on Sokoto Village Sokoto State Governmor, Aminu Tambuwal

Suspected armed bandits operating in the eastern Senatorial District of Sokoto state have killed fifteen people in two separate attacks in Ilela and Goronyo local government areas of Sokoto .

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal who confirmed the attack shortly before presenting the state 2022 draft budget to the state house of Assembly

Tambuwal said, twelve persons were killed in Ilelah and three in Goronyo between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The governor console with the people of the affected communities over the sad development.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Plane crash: CAF mourns Hussein Swaleh

TVCN
Mar 11, 2019

Former secretary general of the national federation and high-ranking football official, Hussein Swaleh…

BREAKING: Chief Imam of Egbaland dies at 99

TVCN
May 26, 2020

The Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheik Liadi Orunsolu is dead. (more…)

Pele arrives Brazil after receiving medical treatment in France

TVCN
Apr 12, 2019

Brazilian soccer legend, Pele has arrived home in Brazil after treatment in a French hospital and was…

Durbar celebration cancelled because of solid security concerns - Gov Abdulrasaq

Durbar celebration cancelled because of solid security concerns – Gov Abdulrasaq

TVCN
Jul 22, 2021

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said this year's annual Durbar celebration was not canceled…

TVC News Special Reports

Sokoto Govt promises to sustain support to sesame farmers

Sokoto Govt promises to sustain support to sesame farmers

28 Sep 2021 4.51 pm

Sokoto state government has promised to…

Continue reading
Breaking News In Nigeria: Sokoto Assembly Passes SGBV Law to provide punishment for offenders

Sokoto Assembly passes SGBV Bill to provide for punishment of offenders

07 Jul 2021 11.14 am

Sokoto State House of Assembly has passed…

Continue reading
Latest Breaking News About Sokoto State: We requested Telecommunications shutdown - Governor Tambuwal

We Requested FG’s Communications Blockade – Governor Tambuwal

20 Sep 2021 8.11 pm

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has…

Continue reading