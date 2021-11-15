Tambuwal Confirms bandits attack that claim 15 lives in Sokoto

Suspected armed bandits operating in the eastern Senatorial District of Sokoto state have killed fifteen people in two separate attacks in Ilela and Goronyo local government areas of Sokoto .

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal who confirmed the attack shortly before presenting the state 2022 draft budget to the state house of Assembly

Tambuwal said, twelve persons were killed in Ilelah and three in Goronyo between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The governor console with the people of the affected communities over the sad development.