Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has advocated for youth inclusiveness in governance, saying it is an opportunity for the younger generation to understudy the elderly.

The governor stated this during the swearing ceremony of three newly appointed commissioners, two special advisers and two Director Generals into the state civil service.

Mr. Tambuwal also said Nigeria is passing through a challenging period and called for the support of all citizens and prayers of all to surmount the challenges.