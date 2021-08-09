Bandits Informants and collaborators has been described as a major setback in the ongoing fight against banditry and kidnapping in Zamfara and other Northern States

A former federal lawmaker Sani Jaji in an exclusive interview with TVC NEWS said if activities of those aiding banditry is tackled, Zamfara and the Northern region will be free of crime

He said activities of bandits Informants in Zamfara and other states affected by insecurity have continued to cause obstacles in the ongoing fight against insecurity

The former House of Representatives member who represented Birnin Magaji and Kaura Namoda federal Constituency at the green chamber, commended the Zamfara state government and security agencies for working tirelessly to address the problem

The former chairman National Security and Intelligence committee in the eight assembly appeal to state Governors to always consider only people of worthy characters to head security offices

Advertisement

He expressed dismay over the attitudes of some head of security agencies at state level

“Governor’s should be careful in choosing those who heads sensitive offices as security adviser and Commissioners for security”

“It should be people of Good character and of sincerity” Sani Jaji said.

According to him, insecurity in Zamfara has prevented many farmers from farming and has negatively affected the state Internally Generated Revenue

“Majority of our people are farmers and many cannot go to their farms at the moment due to the fear of the unknown”

Advertisement

“Because farming is no more booming, even our Internally Generated Revenue has been affected negatively”

He further appeal to Residents of Zamfara State and other troubled areas to continue to support government and security agencies in the current fight against criminality at all level.