Former Governor Abdul’azeez Yari faction of the All Progressive Congress APC in Zamfara state has described the recently concluded party registration in the state as another attempt to cause crisis in the party

The party says the Exercise aimed at registering Governor Bello Matawalle and other the newly decamped members to the party is illegal and uncalled for

At a joint press conference in Gusau, the factional chairman of the party Lawal Mohammed Liman and the North-West Zonal Caretaker Committee Secretary of the party Abdulkadir Tukur Said over seven hundred and seventy thousand APC members were registered during the party’s registration and revalidation exercise earlier this year

The party also frown at the recent comments credited to former Governor Ahmad Sani Yerima as untrue and an attempt to disorganise and disunite the party

“We Are Calling on all our members across the state to shun the ongoing or just concluded party registration for the newly decamped members of the party”

“We have our membership card and is authentic and valid, so no one should decide you to register again” Liman Said

“The recent Statement made by Former Governor Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura that anyone that has not registered in the recent party registration should not consider his or her self as member of the party in Zamfara is unfounded” Liman Maintain

“Yeriman Bakura wants to destroy the party we have worked hard under the leadership of Abdul’azeez Yari to revive after he failed to destroy it before, during and after the 2019 Elections which he was the brain behind APC loosing all the seats it won in the elections” He added

The Yari’s faction of the APC wonders why the Zamfara state party registration and revalidation exercise is holding for the second time within eight months

“Governors of Ebonyi and Cross River States also decamped to the APC and the party’s registration we had same time earlier this year was not canceled why that of Zamfara if there’s no hidden agenda to destroy the party in the state” Liman.

The party commended former Governor Abdul’azeez Yari for nursing members of the party since it looses power in 2019

The crisis rocking the APC in Zamfara in recent times started few days after Governor Bello Matawalle’s Defection from the Peoples Democratic Party alongside other bigwigs to the ruling All Progressive Congress APC and the dissolution of the party Caretaker Committee by its National Caretaker Committee Chairman Mai Mala Buni.

The APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman Mai Mala Buni had in June this year dissolved the state, local government and ward executive officers of the party in Zamfara.