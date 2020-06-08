Australian city, Sydney has made a surprise bid to host a blockbuster heavyweight rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, with promoters eyeing Boxing Day for the trilogy superfight.

Promoter, Dean Lonergan has tentatively booked Bankwest Stadium in the city’s west for the bout with Semi-autonomous Chinese city, Macau also in the running.

“I put a proposal to (Top Rank promoter) Bob Arum about six weeks ago by way of email to bring down here the world heavyweight title fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury

“The day I suggested was December 26 here so we would broadcast to the USA on Christmas night,”Dean Lonergan told newsmen.

Following a controversial draw in December 2018, Tyson Fury, unbeaten as a professional, overpowered Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in February, beating him in seven rounds.

Deontay Wilder has activated the rematch clause in his contract, with a time yet to be fixed after the original date of July 18 was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dean Lonergan said Boxing Day would be symbolic, marking 108 years to the day since African-American Jack Johnson was crowned the first black heavyweight champion by beating Tommy Burns in a world title bout in Sydney.

“Jack Johnson was the first Afro-American to crack the big time in the US. I think it would be incredibly significant if you did it down here to celebrate what he did all those years ago to chase Tommy Burns down,” he said.