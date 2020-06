Sweden has ended a 34-year investigation into the unsolved murder of the country’s then-Prime Minister Olof Palme, saying the main suspect is dead.

Mr Palme was gunned down as he took a late-night walk after visiting a cinema in central Stockholm with his wife, Lisbet on February 28, 1986.

The case’s chief prosecutor, Krister Petersson, said the suspect identified as Stig Engstrom, aslo known as “Skandia Man” had died in 2000.

As a result they are closing the investigation into Mr Palme’s death.