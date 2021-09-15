Breaking News

Suspension on Twitter activities will soon be lifted in Nigeria – FG

Latest Breaking Business News in Nigeria Today : We will lift ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria Soon : FG Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government of Nigeria says end of Twitter suspension in the country is near.

The Federal Government of Nigeria said it is ‘very close’ to resolving the issues it had with Microblogging platform Twitter that led government to place a suspension on its operations in Nigeria

The federal government placed a suspension on Twitter for deleting President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet on the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

 

The Federal Government has assured that the Twitter ban in Nigeria will be lifted soon.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed gave the assurance while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the First Lady’s Conference room, Presidential Villa, Abuja, FCT.

