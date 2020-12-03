Striking Academic Staff Union of Universities have been asked to consider the future of students and resume to work in their various institutions.

Some university students made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Thursday.

Some of the students expressed worries and lamented as they appealed for the suspension of the prolonged strike.

The students said they were tired and frustrated due to the time wasted without any academic achievement.

They said the strike would make them remain in the university more than it was necessary.

A law student at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Augustine Azubike, said he was appealing to the university lecturers to consider the future of the students and to return to work.

Advertisement

Azubike added that the incessant strike embarked upon by the lecturers was affecting the quality of university education in the country.

Another university student, Ann Chukwu, of Linguistic Department, University of Nigeria, Nsukka expressed worry over the lingering strike, adding that her private business, located within the university, had been static since the strike started.

“My business, which is within the university premises has been static since the lecturers embarked on strike and the business has been the source of income for my school and accommodation fees,” Ude lamented.

Daniel Onyekachukwu, a mechanical engineering student, from UNN, said the incessant strikes by public universities’ workers had altered the academic calendar and the students’ time of graduation.

“Our lecturers and government should consider students from poor families, whose parents are not financially buoyant enough to send their children and wards to private and foreign universities,” Onyekachukwu appealed.

Advertisement

Joe Ezike of the Department of Psychology, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka said he was unhappy over the strike as his rent had expired.

“My anger over the strike is that the money I paid for my off-campus accommodation before the strike has expired without proper use of the room,” Ezike complained.

ASUU has been on strike since March 2020 over demands for more funding for public universities and renegotiation of the 2009 FG/ASUU agreement.

Others are outstanding earned academic allowances, the proliferation of universities by state governments, and the constitution of Visitation Panels to Federal Universities.