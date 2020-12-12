An attack by militia herdsmen on Tse-Angbande in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State last night left four people dead while seven others were badly injured.

Governor Samuel Ortom who visited the scene of the attack said the armed herdsmen struck around 11pm when the people were asleep, killing Timothy Emberga Akwa, Innocent Akwa, Terhemba Emberga Akwa and an in-law identified as Orban.

The Governor while condemning the barbaric act recalled that a few weeks ago, the herders came without cattle and killed a husband and wife at Tse-Tyohemba, in the same axis of Makurdi, saying that security agents trailed and apprehended three of the assailants.

He assured the people that security has been beefed up to ensure 24 hours vigilance in the affected area to prevent a reoccurence of the ugly development and urged people of the affected communities to cooperate with security operatives.

The Governor while addressing the people at Adaka said enforcement of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state must continue no matter what armed herders do.