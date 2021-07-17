Unknown Gunmen have beaten security operatives to attack Igangan in Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo state again.

TVC news learnt that the attack which was repelled by the swift response of local security operatives, left about four people dead in different parts of the axis.

The Commander of Amotekun Corps in Ibarapa Central identified as Muri was also said to be among the victims of the attack.

The attackers were said to have stormed the town in two hilux vans, a 18-seater hummer bus and a Toyota Sienna bus wearing customs and military attires.

Some residents in the community said the residents initially lowered their guards thinking the men were customs operatives who came to the town in raid of suspected smugglers.

They said the attackers stormed the community in a large number and started unleashing terror on the residents.

It was gathered that the suspected gunmen arrived the community around 7pm on Friday and attacked some areas.

It was also learnt said when the gunmen were repelled by the local hunters, they turned back and shot at people at Tapa and Igboora, thereby escaping through the Abeokuta route.

The Oyo state police are yet to release a statement concerning the attack.