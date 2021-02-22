Suspected cultists have in the early hours of Monday attacked a checkpoint manned by officers attached to the Quick Response Squad at Ikpe Annang Junction in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, killing a Police Inspector, while others escaped.

It was gathered that the officer was burnt to death inside the police van by the hoodlums allegedly on a reprisal attack.

An eye witness who pleaded to remain anonymous told reporters in Uyo, the state capital that the hoodlums stormed the scene on motorcycles and attacked the officers with guns, forcing them to flee randomly and leaving the Police Inspector inside the van.

“The attack we believe is a reprisal case because Police operatives have been chasing the cultists including armed robbers and other categories of criminals in the neigbouring local government areas of Essien Udim, Ikot Ekpene and Obot Akara.

“When the other Policemen escaped, the gunmen set the Hilux van on fire with the Inspector who probably was taken unaware when the armed men suddenly launched the attack,” the source said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, a Police Superintendent confirmed the development, adding that a thorough investigation had since been ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Amiengheme Andrew.

“The Command has confirmed the news of the unfortunate incident at Ikpe Annang junction, which led to the death of one of our personnel.

“While the CP is saddened by this development and condoles with the deceased’s family, he has ordered a discreet investigation and vowed to bring perpetrators to book,” Macdon said.