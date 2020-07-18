Five children have died and six others are critically injured after a suspected bomb explosion at Yar mama village in Malumfashi Local Government Area, Katsina State on Saturday.

The state police command said five children were killed while witnesses reported six.

According to a statement released by police spokesman Gambo Isah, the explosion occured inside the farm of one Hussaini Mai Kwai.

He said the command has commenced investigations into the attack.

The police spokesman revealed that eleven children were cutting grass for animals’ feed when the incident occured. Five of them were killed instantly while those injured have been evacuated to Malumfashi General Hospital for treatment.