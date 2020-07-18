Paramount theater in the United States has reopened for the first time in more than 4 months, due to the covid-

19 pandemic. The theater had been closed for 127 days. Director of operations at Paramount Theartre Matthew Simon said they are excited to be able to present art to the community again, but in a fun and safe manner. “Sanitizing will be provided throughout the theater and that this will be the new normal. “Before shows, during shows, in-between shows, and after shows. We’ve really upped our game on all sanitation in the building,” Mr Simon said Similary, Disneyland Paris welcomed back visitors on Wednesday after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, with face masks and social distancing the order of the day.