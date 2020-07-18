President Buhari has approved the naming of the Railway Complex in Agbor, Delta State – the operational hub of #ItakpeWarriRail Line after former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Special Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday.

The 327km Standard-Gauge Itakpe-Warri Rail links Itakpe in Kogi State to Ajaokuta and on to Warri, Delta State.

President Buhari also appreciated the effort of his predecessor in the revival of infrastrcutuarl projects in the country.