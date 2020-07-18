40 couples in Nigeria looking to conceive will have the opportunity to become parents as the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation is sponsoring InVitroFertilization, IVF, treatment for them.

This was announced at the launch of the 40 at 40 initiative organised to mark the 40th birthday of its late founder, Ibidunni Ighodalo.

Speaking during the launch of the project, chairman of the foundation, Ituah ighodalo said the initiative involves granting 40 couples “in dire need of reproductive interventions the opportunity to become parents”.

Assisted reproductive technology allows couple struggling with infertility to become parents.

IVF is said to be one of the most successful technologies.

Research shows that the live birth rate for each IVF cycle ranges from 40 to 43 percent for women under age 37 and from 13 to 18 percent for women over 40yrs.

An IVF treatment is said to cost about 3000 dollars which can be quite expensive going by the economic realities.

So far, the foundation has sponsored about 13 IVF treatments.

The foundation is looking for between 80 to 150 million naira to see this process through.

The family believes that sustaining her legacy will prove beneficial to

humanity.