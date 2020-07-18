85 babies have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in Texas, United States.

Annette Rodriguez, Director of public health for Corpus Christi Nueces County, where the figure was recorded, said ”the babies have not even had their first birthday anniversaries, yet”.

Government officials say there are about 8,100 coronavirus cases and 82 deaths linked to the virus in the County.

In some other counties in Texas, health officials are stocking up on refrigerated trucks, to store bodies, because morgues are full.

There are suggestions that local authorities should be granted the ability to issue stay at home orders, to help contain coronavirus cases.

Since January, more than 3.6 million Covid-19 cases have been identified, throughout the United States.