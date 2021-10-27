Suspected Bandits Kill 7, Steal Over Two Thousand Livestock In Zamfara

Suspected armed bandits have killed seven persons and Rustled over two thousand livestock in Zamfara

The gunmen also burgled shops, carted away food stuff and other valuables belonging to the locals

The Community affected is Yanbuki village in Zurmi local government area of the state

TVC NEWS gathered that the gunmen stormed the village in their large number Tuesday night and opened fire on the locals as a result many sustained various degrees of injuries

Over five hundred cows and over one thousand, five hundred sheep among other animals many other animals were rustled

Communities in Zurmi local government have suffered attacks by gunmen in recent times

This is the second time since the shutdown of telecommunication services and the ongoing unslaught against bandits that gunmen are Invading Yanbuki Village.

Efforts to reach out to the Zamfara police command for comments yielded no results as the spokesperson of the command Shehu Mohammed is not responding to phone calls