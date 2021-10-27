Breaking News

Suspected Bandits Kill 7, Steal Over Two Thousand Livestock In Zamfara

Latest Breaking News About Zamfara State : Suspected Bandits kill 7, syeal over 2000 livestock in Zamfara Zamfara Bandits Attack

Suspected armed bandits have killed seven persons and Rustled over two thousand livestock in Zamfara

The gunmen also burgled shops, carted away food stuff and other valuables belonging to the locals

The Community affected is Yanbuki village in Zurmi local government area of the state

TVC NEWS gathered that the gunmen stormed the village in their large number Tuesday night and opened fire on the locals as a result many sustained various degrees of injuries

Over five hundred cows and over one thousand, five hundred sheep among other animals many other animals were rustled

Communities in Zurmi local government have suffered attacks by gunmen in recent times

This is the second time since the shutdown of telecommunication services and the ongoing unslaught against bandits that gunmen are Invading Yanbuki Village.

Efforts to reach out to the Zamfara police command for comments yielded no results as the spokesperson of the command Shehu Mohammed is not responding to phone calls

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

U.S. ambassador to Panama resigns, says cannot serve Trump

TVCN
Jan 13, 2018

U.S. Ambassador to Panama John Feeley, a career diplomat and former Marine Corps helicopter pilot, has…

Trump’s wishlist puts “dreamers’ fate in jeopardy

TVCN
Oct 9, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump has sent a list of hardline immigration reforms that further promises to…

Lewis Hamilton knighted in New Year Honours list after seventh F1 title

TVCN
Dec 31, 2020

Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has been given a knighthood in the Queen’s New…

OSUN STATE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULT: APC – 347, 634; PDP – 337, 377

TVCN
Feb 25, 2019

TVC News Special Reports

Latest news is that Police say they will enforce new security measures in Zamfara

We’ll enforce new security measures in Zamfara – Police

31 Aug 2021 11.50 am

Zamfara state Police Command has promised…

Continue reading

APC national caretaker committee chairman, governors, ministers arrive Zamfara

05 Apr 2021 5.37 pm

National Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives…

Continue reading

Zamfara teachers protest against LG autonomy

29 Jun 2017 6.30 am

The Zamfara State Government has pledged…

Continue reading