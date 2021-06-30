Security operatives attached to the convoy of Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, have engaged in a gun duel with some heavily armed bandits along Shema in Katsina State on their way back to Kano from Zamfara State.

Although Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was not in the convoy, it came under attack by the bandits who blocked the Zamfara, Katsina and Kano Road, around Shema on Tuesday.

Governor Ganduje was in Zamfara State to attend the formal defection of Governor Bello Matawale of Zamfara into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, after the occasion, he joined Jigawa State Governor, Muhammadu Abubakar Badaru, back to Kano.

A source disclosed that Governor Ganduje was not happy that his convoy did not fill their tanks for the return journey and he ordered them to proceed while he joined Badaru.

On their way back to Kano however the convoy came under heavy gun attacks from the bandits, but was repelled by the security agents attached to the Kano State Governors’ convoy.

In the exchange of fire, three police officers sustained minor bullet injuries, while the convoy’s ambulance was riddled with bullets.

Another vehicle was said to have lost its tires after being hit by bullets.

It was however driven to a safe place for a change of tires.