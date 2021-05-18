British supermodel, Naomi Campbell has welcomed her first child at the age of 50.

Campbell made the announcement via her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Discovered at the age of 15, Naomi Campbell established herself amongst the most recognisable and in-demand models of the late 1980s, the 1990s and the earlier 2000s including modern-day.

She was one of six models of her generation declared supermodels by the fashion industry and the international press.

In addition to her modelling career, Campbell has embarked on other ventures, including an R&B studio album and several acting appearances in film and television, such as the modelling-competition reality show The Face and its international offshoots.