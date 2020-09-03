The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has arranged two friendly matches for the Super Eagles next month in Austria.

NFF President, Pinnick confirmed that the matches, against Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia, would hold on the 9th and 13th of October.

Pinnick said the games would serve as tune-up matches for the Eagles, who are expected to resume their African Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifying matches later this year.

He said Austria was picked as an ideal venue to host the two friendlies due to the COVID-19 protocols currently in place and the proximity of the bulk of the Super Eagles team .