German coach Gernot Rohr has extended his tenure as Super Eagles manager after signing a new deal on Thursday.

Rohr agreed to a two and a half year contract extension with the Nigeria football federation, a deal that will see him remain in charge of the Eagles until after the 2022 World cup in Qatar.

The 66-year-old gaffer accepted a pay cut and also agreed to reside in Nigeria.

His immediate task will be to qualify Nigeria for the 2021 Africa cup of Nations and the World cup.

Since his appointment as Super Eagles coach in August 2016, Rohr has managed 49 matches.

He has recorded 29 victories, 11 draws and 9 losses. This statistics with the Nigerian national team shows that Rohr has a 59.18 percent win ratio.