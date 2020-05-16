Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare says the Super Eagles deserve a world-class coach.

The Minister of Sports did not rule out current Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr from the job, but he thinks a competent and Top Class coach, will bring out the best from the current crop of national tea players.

Rohr who led the Super Eagles to a third place finish at the 2019 African Cup of Nations, is yet to agree on a contract extension, with the Nigeria Football Federation.

The German recently received a proposal with new conditions attached from the NFF, but both parties are yet to sign a new deal.