The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, paid a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Sunday. The meeting between the two leaders was held behind closed doors, and the details of their discussions were not immediately made public. However, TVC News gathered that…...

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, paid a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Sunday.

The meeting between the two leaders was held behind closed doors, and the details of their discussions were not immediately made public.

However, TVC News gathered that the visit was largely private.

There was no media briefing after the meeting, and neither the Sultan nor the President’s media aides offered comments on the outcome of the engagement.

The Sultan of Sokoto, who is widely regarded as the spiritual leader of Nigerian Muslims, occasionally holds consultations with national leaders on issues of national interest and interfaith harmony.