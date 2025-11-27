Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has summoned an emergency meeting with key PDP stakeholders in Jigawa and Kano state, raising fresh concerns over the deepening internal crisis rocking the opposition party nationwide....

The closed-door meeting, held at Lamido’s office in Kano, comes just days after the Forum of Former Local Government Chairmen of the PDP in Jigawa publicly advised the former governor to consider an alternative political platform.

The Forum said the PDP is currently battling what it called a “deepening internal crisis” triggered by what they described as failed leadership decisions at the national level.

They accused the national leadership of sidelining Sule Lamido and allegedly blocking him from contesting for the position of National Chairman of the party a move they believe is worsening the cracks within the PDP.

According to the Forum, persistent divisions, distrust, and unresolved disputes have weakened the party’s structure across the country, threatening its chances ahead of future elections.

This development comes at a time when the PDP is already grappling with a tense national atmosphere following the recent congresses and a public clash between Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

As the PDP battles internal tensions from Jigawa to Abuja, expectations now rest on the party’s leadership to urgently address these grievances and restore confidence among stakeholders.

For many, the outcome of Lamido’s emergency meeting may signal the next major shift in the PDP’s political direction, both in Jigawa and at the national level.