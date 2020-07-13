Sudanese government has lifted the ban on the consumption of alcohol after more than thirty years

This means that non Muslims living in Sudan can now consume alcohol in private without being punished for it.

Minister of Justice, Nasredeen Abdulbari, said it is part of the new laws to drop all the laws violating human rights.

Mr Abdulbari said the ban is still in place for Muslims and non muslims are not allowed to drink in public.

He explained that the government is trying to safeguard the rights of the country’s non-Muslims, who make up an estimated 3% of the population.

The laws were initially approved in April.

Just as Sudan lifts its more than thirty year-ban, South Africa has now reimposed its ban on alcohol and cigarrette consumption as coronavirus cases in the country continue to rise.

According to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the ban is to reduce the volume of trauma patients so hospitals have more beds open to treat COVID-19 patients.

President Ramaphosa said since the sale and distribution of alcohol was reintroduced in June, hospitals have experienced a spike in admissions in their trauma and emergency wards.

South Africa accounts for about 40 percent of all the confirmed cases in Africa.