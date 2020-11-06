Members of the National Association of Nigerian Students on Friday gathered at the gate of the Lagos Court of Arbitration, Lekki – venue of the state’s judicial panel of inquiry investigating the October 20 shooting of protesters at the Lekki toll gate and abuses of F-SARS officials.

The protesters are demanding swift justice for the victim and that those behind the killing and cover-up of the act be punished accordingly.

They also accused officers from the Lagos State Task Force headed by DSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, of killing the promising youth.

Pelumi Onifade, a reporter with Gboah TV joined his colleague to cover an attack on October 24 on a government facility at Abattoir, Oko Oba in Agege.

The 200-level student of the Department of History, Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) Ijagun, Ogun State, was an intern with the media outfit.

Amid the violence two weeks ago, policemen deployed to the scene to restore order and allegedly fired some shots, hitting Pelumi in the process.

Pelumi who wore his reporter jacket that day was allegedly among those arrested and after a week of searching for him, his corpse was identified at a mortuary in Ikorodu.

The protesters were also joined by their lawyer, Ayodele Ademiluyi who appeared at the panel on Friday, representing #EndSARS protesters.