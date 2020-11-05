Students of the federal Polytechnic, Ede in Osun State on Tuesday prevented management and staff of the Institution from moving out of the Institution.

This is to protest against the continued misunderstanding between the management and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic which has led to disruption of academic activities.

For Almost 48 hours, Students of the Federal polytechnic Ede, prevented both human and vehicular movement at both the North and South gate of the institutions.

The students carried placards with different inscriptions demanding an immediate commencement of lectures and other academic activities.

They vowed not to open the gates until their demands are met.

The management had issued a statement on Wednesday ordering the students to vacate the campus with immediate effect.

Rector of the Polytechnic was not available to make comments at the time but the public Relations Officer of the Institution said management is on top of the issue.

The Rector of the Institution and ASUP have been having misunderstanding for more than a year over earned allowance and other benefits.