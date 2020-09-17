The House Of Representatives Committee on Health Institutions is hopeful the Joint Health Workers Union and the Federal Government will reach an amicable resolution to end the strike.

That was what the Chairman of the Committee, Pascal Obi told journalists when he led other members on a tour of facilities at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

Established in 1999, the Federal Medical Centre Yenagoa has been rendering services to people living in Bayelsa and neighbouring states in the South-South.

On this day, the Management of FMC Yenagoa is playing host to the House Of Representatives Committee on Health Institutions.

The visitors are taken on a guided tour of facilities, inspection of equipment and projects being executed at the Federal Medical Centre.

The request by the Management of FMC Yenagoa to be upgraded to a Teaching Hospital gets a favourable response from the Chairman of the Committee who has promised to give it a speedy attention.

Pascal Obi also hopes for a quick resolution of the impasse between the Joint Health Workers Union of Nigeria and the Federal Government.

The Committee was in Yenagoa, as part of its oversight function.