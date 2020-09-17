Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, promised to support West African countries where elections will hold soon.

He said the supports would be aimed at ensuring that the elections are conducted smoothly.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President made the promise while receiving President Roch Kabore of Burkina Faso at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adesina quoted the President as saying that Nigeria will, within the limits of resources, do her best to support the consolidation of democracy in West African countries.

Kabore, who chairs the Economic, Trade, and Liberalisation Scheme of ECOWAS, said he was in Nigeria to discuss crucial sub-regional issues with President Buhari.

These include the convening of a joint commission meeting between Nigeria and Burkina Faso, reported trade difficulties among Nigeria, Ghana, Republic of Benin, and the Niger Republic, and the way forward.

Kabore according to Adesina commended Buhari for what he called “strong leadership and support” displayed by the Nigerian leader in his capacity as Chairman of COVID-19 response in West Africa.

On the situation in Mali, he expressed hope that the summit held in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday, would yield positive results, stressing that cohesion is needed in West Africa.