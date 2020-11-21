The Law Student Association of Nigeria has filed a suit against Association of Staff Union of Universities challenging the perpetual strike often embarked by ASUU which has paralyzed the country’s educational system.

The suit is seeking an order to compel lecturers to return to the Classroom and another to restrain ASUU from further strikes.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1551/2012 and filed on Friday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the students sought an order compelling ASUU to return to work.

The Association is also asking the court to compel the university teachers union to pay 10 billion naira compensation to Nigerian students for infringing on their rights to education as guaranteed by section 18 of the 1999 constitution and article 17 of African Charter on Human and people’s Rights.

ASUU has been on strike since March this year and has been negotiating with the federal government on the way forward.

The students urged the court to order ASUU to pay damages to all Nigerian students for the psychological and emotional torture meted out to them, as well as the loss of valuable time as a result of the continuous strike.

Those listed as defendants in the suit include ASUU; ASUU President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi; and the Minister of Education.

Others are the Minister of Labour and Employment, the Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.