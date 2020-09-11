Officials of the Federal Government and those of the Joint Health Sector Unions on Friday met and reached a truce indicating that the union may shelve its strike scheduled to start by Sunday.

The unions had been directed to consult its members on the agreements reached with the FG and report back to the Ministry of Labour by Saturday, September 12.

A communique issued at the end of the parley said the FG has appropriated N126 billion in the 2020 COVID-19 intervention Appropriation Act for infrastructure upgrading and equipment for the health sector, noting that lack of effective communication made it impossible for the unions to appreciate the degree of investments made in the sector.

At the meeting attended by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of State, Labour, Festus Keyamo (SAN); Minister of State, Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora; JOHESU Chairman, Biobelemoye Josiah and other officials, it was agreed that the unions should be carried along in the affairs of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to ensure proper communication.

The parties equally agreed that the private sector engagement should also be encouraged as this would add value to the health sector investment generally.

On the implementation of the Special COVID-19 Hazard and Inducement Allowance in which JOHESU alleged that many of its members were either omitted or short-paid, the meeting agreed that the Federal Ministry of Health should issue a circular to the Chief Medical Directors of the various Health Institutions by Friday, September 11 requesting them to forward the list of members affected by the shortfall to the ministry by Monday.

JOHESU was also asked to mobilise their members in the local chapters of the tertiary Health Institutions to ensure that the CMDs forward the list of their members to the ministry to facilitate the payment.

On the issue of medical personnel in the education sector that wwere not captured in the first tranche of payments, the communique noted that this omission was not peculiar to JOHESU members alone.

The health minister said he would consult with the relevant ministers on how to address the issue as clinics/hospitals under Federal Ministries of Education, Justice and Defence were equally affected.

Regarding the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure as was done with Consolidated Medical Salary Structure since 2014, the meeting noted that the matter had been earlier referred to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria and is one of the issues that cannot be resolved by consensus at the Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism.

The meeting adjourned till October 15 to enable the health ministry to carry out the assignments.