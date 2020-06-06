Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has renamed a street in front of the White House “Black Lives Matter Plaza”.

The words were also painted in huge yellow letters on the roadway.

The Mayor tweeted footage of the street painting on a section of the 16th Street in the U.S. capital with a message to Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by Louisville Kentucky police, who has inspired nationwide protests along with African American George

“Breonna Taylor, on your birthday, let us stand with determination.,” Bowser wrote. “Determination to make America the land it ought to be.”

Bowser and Trump have clashed over the president’s use of federal law enforcement agencies and military police to break up a protest on Monday night so he could have a photo op outside a church near the White House.

At a Thursday news conference, Bowser said: “We want troops from out-of-state, out of Washington, D.C.”

On Friday, the city also installed a street sign for Black Lives Matter Plaza at the intersection of H and 16th Streets, where the St. John’s Episcopal Church that Trump visited is situated.

City officials said the measure was done to recognize demonstrators who have demanded changes in police practices after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.